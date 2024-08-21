NDC Gives Long List Before Signing Peace Pact

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has given a long list of demands before agreeing to sign the National Peace Council’s proposed Peace Pact, ahead of the December 7 elections.

NDC National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, made it clear that the party will not be swayed by empty promises, citing the failure of previous Peace Pacts to prevent violence and ensure accountability.

At a meeting with the National Peace Council on August 20, Nketiah outlined a list of non-negotiable conditions, including full implementation of recommendations from the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election investigation, Prosecution of those responsible for election-related violence in 2020, accountability for irregularities in ballot paper printing and measures to prevent future occurrences, investigation into missing IT equipment from the Electoral Commission’s warehouse and public commitment from the President to respect the 2024 election results.

The rest are; signatures from key figures, including the Inspector General of Police, Chief Justice, Attorney-General, and National Security Coordinator.

The NDC Chairman’s tough stance comes after the NDC allegedly suffered eight fatalities at the hands of national security operatives during the 2020 elections.

The NDC claimed they are determined to ensure that justice is served and that measures are taken to prevent future violence.

-BY Daniel Bampoe