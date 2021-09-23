Sports Ministry Rejects $45,000 Salary For Black Stars Coach

Milovan Rajevac

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has debunked reports circulating in the media that it has given the approval for Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac to be paid $45,000.

According to the Ministry, they are waiting for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to settle on a new Black Stars coach.

Multiple reports in the local media have claimed that Milovan Rajevac is to be reappointed as Ghana coach, replacing Charles Akonnor, who was shown the exit last week together with his two assistant coaches.

However, the announcement has been greeted with protest from Ghanaians who think the appointment of the Serbian was a misplaced, having abandoned the team during his previous engagement.

Reacting to the reports through a statement released by the Sports Ministry Thursday September 23, 2021, it said although it is aware the Ghana Football Association is in the process of appointing a new coach for the Black Stars but the process has not been brought to the attention of the Sports Ministry.

The Sports Ministry has denied agreeing to pay the Serbian coach $45,000 per month for his services.

By Vincent Kubi