SR Fisheries Director Robbed At Gunpoint, Pick-Up Snatched

Information reaching DGN Online indicates that the Savannah Regional Director of Fisheries Commission, has allegedly been robbed by suspected armed robbers.

The incident occurred yesterday August 7,2023 at Bi-water in Tamale in the Northern region.

Information gathered indicates that the robber laid an ambush in front of the victim’s house and that when he drove towards the gate of his house the robbers, numbering about two with guns rushed out of their hideout and robbed him.

The robbers made away with a Toyota Hilux Pickup with registration number GV 301-22.

The incident has since been reported to the police and manhunt has commenced to arrest the perpetrators of the crime.

The Police is however appealing to the public to volunteer reliable information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

In recent times, car snatching has gained notoriety in the Northern Region and residents are calling on the security agencies to adopt measures to curb the menace.

BY Eric Kombat, Tamale