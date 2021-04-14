SSNIT Boss Wins Most Impressive Leader of the Decade

The Initiators of Change Foundation (ICF) has presented a Lifetime in a Portrait Award to the Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang, as the Most Impressive Leader of the Decade.

The presentation was done at a short ceremony at the Pension House in Accra on Thursday, 8th April, 2021.

Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang had earlier been named as the recipient of the award at a virtual ceremony carried live on GTV on Sunday, 4th April, 2021.

The award ceremony, which marked the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Foundation, was dubbed: Lifetime in a Portrait Award of the Decade.

The occasion was used to honour public servants who have contributed exceptionally towards the development of the country and others who have projected the country to the international community through their outstanding service to humanity.

Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang was nominated for the award due to the positive impact he has made on society as Director-General of the Trust.

A citation read during the presentation outlined some feats SSNIT has chalked under his leadership. This includes extending social security coverage to more than 1.63 million workers as at November, 2020, from 1.27 million in December 2016; regular issuance of electronic Statements of Account to SSNIT Members and reduction in the number of days new pensioners had to wait to receive their first pension after submitting their pension application from about two months to 10 working days among others.

Speaking during the official presentation, the Executive Director of the Foundation, Mr. Kofi Gyan, said the leadership style, humility, steadfastness, cooperation and perseverance of the SSNIT Boss undoubtedly qualify him as the Most Impressive Leader of the Decade.

“It’s a portrait award done in pencil because we see pencil art as something that lasts forever.

One unique thing about the Lifetime in a Portrait Award is that the life story of the personalities has been embedded in a book for the youth to read and hopefully, be inspired by the qualities I have just enumerated about our recipient”, Mr. Gyan added.

Speaking after receiving the award, Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang expressed gratitude to the organisers for recognising the hardwork he and his team have put in to improve the operations of SSNIT.

“Competence, integrity and patriotism are essential qualities that every public servant should have. This recognition is heartwarming and encouraging. It indicates that people are watching our efforts to improve the operations of the Trust and relationship with our stakeholders”, he said. He dedicated the award to the hardworking staff and Management of the Trust.

Previous Award

The SSNIT boss had in January this year, emerged as the 2020 best Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of State Owned Enterprises (SOEs).

In a survey conducted by Messrs – FAKS Investigative Services between October and December 2020, a total of 4,267 respondents, constituting 98.62%, indicated that the performance of Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang since he took office in 2017 has been exceptional.