SSNIT Ladies Donate To Correctional Centre

The Ladies Club of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has donated food items and toiletries to the Senior Correctional Centre formerly called Borstal Institute in Accra on Friday, November 22 2019.

Presenting the items to the centre, the Accra Area president of the SSNIT ladies club, Juliana Asare said that, November has been designated as the ladies month at SSNIT and as part of the activities for the month, the ladies decided to make a donation to the Centre as part of the heart day celebration.

“We dubbed this day, ‘the heart day’ to show love to the vulnerable in society. So we are here today to show affection to these young inmates and to encourage them to stay positive and go through this reform programme to enable them come out of the Centre and live meaningful lives.”

The Assistant Director of Prisons, David Ofosu Addo, representing the Deputy Director of Prisons, Madam Florence Asantewaa Appiah received the items on behalf of the inmates and thanked the SSNIT ladies Club for the donation.

David Ofosu Addo said that the Centre is currently the only institution in the country that caters for male juveniles with the mandate to rehabilitate and reform them. He indicated that the Centre also assists the juveniles to acquire formal and informal education.

“The rehabilitation programme is to enable them reintegrate into society when they get out so that they would be able to either continue their education or gain employment. It is our belief that the training they go through here will help them not to relapse when they leave,” he mentioned.

The SSNIT ladies club as part of this year’s ladies month also embarked on a nationwide public education campaign at selected markets to engage the public and educate them about the SSNIT Scheme especially on joining the Scheme as voluntary contributors and the benefits thereof.

The Ladies will also host a talk on mentoring and career development to share valuable skills and knowledge and to guide the ladies in the Trust on their career journey.