We’ll Stand By You – Gov’t Assures Rice Farmers

Government, through the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, has assured rice farmers across Ghana of its continuous support.

According to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, it will ensure that rice farmers get the right return on their investment.

It said it will ensure that private players in the sector do not cheat rice farmers nationwide.

Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, gave the assurance when he met with some rice farmers at Avalavi Weta in the Ketu North District of the Volta Region, to announce Government and Wienco’s intention to buy rice from farmers across the country.

The rice purchase will take place under RMG/YIAP Partnership.

“Our gallant farmers, rice farmers, you are not alone. Government is behind you,” he said.

‘Government is determined to make sure that you get a proper return for your sweat,” he told rice farmers.

Ghana has recorded a surplus production of rice due to the Government’s Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) programme.

The Deputy Minister says Government has a clear plan as to how the country can become rice self-sufficient.

He reiterated that efforts were being made to ban rice imports by 2022.

Commodity Procurement and Key Accounts Manager of Wienco Agriculture, Abdul Razak Sania, assured the farmers that his outfit will continue to support the country’s sustainable agriculture agenda.

He said Wienco Agriculture has over the years been supplying farm inputs to farmers on credit basis and has also been buying rice and other produce from farmers for processing.

BY Melvin Tarlue