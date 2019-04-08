SSNIT Retrieves Ghc 158.73m From Defaulting Employers

Laurette Korkor Otchere

THE SOCIAL Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has reportedly retrieved a whopping Ghc 158.73 million from ‘defaulting’ employers.

Deputy Director-General of SSNIT in-charge of Operations and Benefits, Laurette Korkor Otchere, made this known in an interview with DGN Online recently.

According to the Deputy Director-General, the retrievals were made as at December 2018.

She stated that “one area that has also helped immensely in the drive to increase the number of active contributors to the Pension Scheme has been “arrears retrieval through prosecution initiative.”

She also spoke about other initiatives that have been undertaken by SSNIT to help increase inflows of contributions and the sustenance of the Pension Scheme.

The Deputy Director-General explained that “one such initiative is equity or property swap with indebted establishments owning assets.”

BY Melvin Tarlue