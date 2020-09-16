SSUE Nominated For GACA Awards

A fast rising R&B and afro pop artiste, Susan Serwah Amoakohene, aka SSUE, has been nominated in the second edition of the prestigious Ghana Arts and Culture Awards (GACA2020) slated for November.

The female afro pop act was nominated in the category of the ‘Ghanaian Artiste of The Year’.

The Commotion hit singer will face stiff competition from some of the country’s acts for the award this year.

She will compete with the likes of Wiyaala, Worlasi, Sherifa Gunu, Lamisi and Trigmatic.

SSUE, who is credited with a number of award winning songs, believes she deserves the award because she has worked hard in the Ghanaian music industry in the year under review.

After receiving the nomination, SSUE expressed her delight upon the recognition by the awards scheme and urged her fans to vote for her to help win the award.

SSUE has been working hard behind the scenes in Ghana, sharpening her voice and composition skills and working on collaborations with Osibisa and Pat Thomas among others.

Her performances with some well-known artistes such as Pat Thomas, Paul Bilson, Becca, Osibisa, Yinka Davis, Bibie Brew, Steel Pulse and Steve Bedi have revived her music dream.

This young and talented music icon is a multitalented artiste with a multinational fan base from Ghana and beyond.

The Ghana Arts and Culture Awards is aimed at appreciating and acknowledging the key players who have contributed to Arts and Culture throughout the years.

This year’s awards will see 19 categories of individuals and institutions being honoured.

The categories include Honorary Award, Lifetime Achievement Award, Outstanding Cultural Personality of the Year, Cultural Heritage Entrepreneur of the Year, Corporate Support for Arts and Culture, Traditional Dance Group of the Year and Traditional Music Group of the Year, Art Festival Event of the Year, Outstanding Cultural Theatre Performance of the Year, Discovery of the Year, Arts and Culture Media of the Year among other.

By George Clifford Owusu