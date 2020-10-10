SSUE Set To Launch EP In UK

SSUE

After releasing major hits that have enjoyed massive airplay in the country, Afro-pop singer Susan Amoakohene (SSUE) is set to launch her first EP in UK.

The EP will officially be released on the Ghanaian music market on October 30, a week after the launch in UK.

The songs on the EP are made up of highlife, Afro-pop and Afro-jazz fused with good rhythms.

To satisfy her fans, SUE’s management has already recorded two music videos which will be premiered at the launch.

Currently working with Scratch Studios & Music Publishing, SSUE is expected to deliver a non-stop performance that will see her entertain music fans with all her hit songs such as ‘Respond’, ‘Broken Mirrors’, ‘Don’t Talk’, ‘Explosion’, ‘Crush On You’ and ‘Bome Komo Dɛ’ featuring Pat Thomas.

Before the launch, the Afro-pop singer will host a media listening event, where a section of the UK media, including online radio presenters and DJs, will be given the opportunity to listen to the songs on the EP for the first time.

The ‘Commotion’ hitmaker, who has achieved a lot with just a number of hit singles, has proved beyond all reasonable doubts that she is a prolific vocalist, songwriter and a good performer who can perform on stage for long hours.

Based on her outstanding achievements since she joined the music industry some years ago, SSUE won the discovery of the year award at the maiden edition of the Ghana Arts Culture Awards (GACA).

In March this year, she gave a sterling stage live musical performance at the Steel Pulse Concert held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), where she performed most of her hit songs.

She has shared stages with United Kingdom-based Ghanaian trumpeter Paul Bilson, Steel Pulse, Hugh Masekela, Osibisa, Jimmy Beckley, Pat Thomas, Kojo Antwi, Becca, Osibisa, Yinka Davis, Bebie Brew, Steve Bedi, among others.

By George Clifford Owusu