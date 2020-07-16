St. John Ambulance Reviews Activities

St. John Ambulance Service has announced the review of its activities in line with the Covid-19 prevention protocols.

The service has, therefore, put on hold the teaching of first aid in the first and second cycle schools.

It has also halted the offering of first aid services for football players and spectators as the Ghana Football Association has put the game on hold.

A statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer of St. John Ambulance, Dr. Kwame Apedzi, however said the service would continue to offer first aid services to participants of the National Identification Authority’s (NIA) card registration and the Electoral Commission’s (EC) voters’ registration exercise within the Covid-19 protocols.

“St. John Ambulance will continue to support the Ministry of Health in its quest to bring healthcare delivery to the doorsteps of all persons living in Ghana,” it added.

Dr. Apedzi further noted that students undertaking their training with the service would have their temperature checked every time with infrared thermometre before they entered the training venues as well as the water in Veronica buckets being made available at the entrance of the training venues.

The St. John Ambulance Service, established on June 24, 1937, was mandated by an act of Parliament, Act 57 of 1959, to provide first aid training and ambulance services under the Ministry of Health.

The agency has since been working as emergency medical service (EMS) provider in the area of first aid services, ambulance services and community/youth development.

This year marks its 83rd anniversary in the country.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri