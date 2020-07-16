Partey Snubs Arsenal To Extend Atletico Stay?

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey is on the verge of extending his contract at Atlético Madrid, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Partey, who has been heavily linked with a transfer to English giants Arsenal, current deal at the club runs until 2023.

The 27-year-old has a £43million release clause in his contract but the Gunners are hopeful of negotiating a lower price for the midfielder so they don’t have to meet the full fee to sign him.

However, the Rojiblancos are reported to have offered the Ghanaian a new deal that will see him double his current £65,000-a-week wages and also increase his release clause to £87.2 million.

According to reports reaching GHANASoccernet.com, the Ghanaian has decided to stay put at the Wanda Metropolitano where he has spent the bulk of his senior career bar loan spells at Mallorca and Almeria.

The reports indicate that his representatives and Atlético Madrid hierarchy led by Enrique Cerezo have found a common ground, and he will be inking the deal in the coming days.

Partey has been ever present for the capital-based outfit this season, clocking 33 appearances and netting two goals.

He arrived at Atlético Madrid in 2011.