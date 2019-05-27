St. Martin’s Students Receive Career Counseling

Students of St. Martin’s Senior High School at Nsawam in the Eastern Region, have been urged to begin to build a positive future for themselves.

A transformational coach and president of Eastern Konnect, Scofray Nana Yaw Yeboah, made the call on Saturday May 25, 2019, during a career counseling session held for the students on their campus.

Eastern Konnect is an amalgamation of old students associations of secondary schools in the Eastern Region.

Speaking under a subtopic for the occasion: “My destination is not defined by my current location,’ he said that the world has become very competitive.

As a result, he said, it has become imperative for students to refine their talents and abilities.

He spoke against self-limiting mentality, negative confessions and stereotyping that deny students the opportunity to explore their potentials.

The theme for the counseling session was ” igniting my dreams, shaping my future from today.”

Chairman for the occasion, Major General Sampson (rtd), a former Chief of Staff at General Headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), Burma Camp, observed that career counseling was important for every student.

The retired General who doubles as a Board Chairman of St. Martin’s Senior High School, challenged the students to take advantage of the counseling session to better their lives.

