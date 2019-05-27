Bono Policy Institute Lauds First Lady

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo

THE BONO Public Policy Institute has commended First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo for promoting and meeting the needs of Ghanaian women and children in the education and health sector.

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Adu Koranteng, the Institute acknowledged the Rebecca Foundation’s projects “like the commissioning of the Korle-Bu Pediatric and Intensive Care unit and the Komfo Anokye Mother and Baby (M&B) unit which saved lives of several women and their children.”

It has therefore encouraged her to continue her good works towards the empowerment of Ghanaian women and children.

The first lady recently initiated a project called Learn to read to roll out school and child-friendly initiatives to help children learn how to read.

The aim is to inculcate the culture of reading in children in support of efforts to build a highly literate society.

She has also been holding meetings with a number of women in positions of power and influence in the country.

According to the statement, “the first lady also renovated and equipped the Braille Production Centre which has brought an end to the usual delays in the supply of braille textbooks and other learning materials for the visually impaired.”

It said “these and many other great project have been successfully executed by the First lady and her foundation.”

It added that “we are excited about the zeal and the passion with which the first lady is implementing these programs to save women and children all over Ghana. We therefore call on Ghanaians and the business community to support her in her quest to find solution to the health and education needs of women and children in Ghana.”

Bono Public Policy Institute, (BPPI) Think Tank, that’s a research institute/center and organization which performs research and advocacy on social policy, political strategy, economics, security, technology, and culture.

BY Melvin Tarlue