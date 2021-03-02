St. Victor’s Major Seminary Launches 75th Anniversary In Tamale

The St. Victor’s Major Seminary has launched its 75th anniversary in Tamale.

The Seminary was started by the Missionaries of Africa (White Fathers) in Wiega in 1946 in the Upper East of Ghana and started training seminarians.

As part of activities for the Diamond jubilee celebration, the seminary plans to build a multipurpose conference Hall to serve the seminary and the public as a whole.

The 75th anniversary celebration will witness activities such as clean up exercises at selected health centers, health screening , public lectures and some fun games

The Vice Rector of the St. Victor’s Major Seminary , Rev. Father Daniel Saaka at the 75th anniversary launched in Tamale said the celebration is to thank God for the establishment of the seminary adding that the greatest gift man give to any individual is the word of God.

“ when the missionaries came to start this seminary 75 years ago , the aim was to train indigenous people to minister to their people and because of the culture here the indigenous people are able to evangelize and know the Do’s and Don’ts of the culture in the region.”

He said the late Cardinal Peter Poreku Dery and his colleagues started the seminary and that in the 1950’s it was moved it from Wiega to Malshegu in Tamale in the Northern region.

Rev. Father Saaka revealed that the seminary has produced about 300 priests who are currently working all over the world.

The Vice Rector of the St. Victor’s Major Seminary , urged the youth especially those who are not married to offer themselves to join the seminary to help transform society.

He appealed to Catholics , organizations , individuals to generously donate towards to building of the multipurpose conference hall for the seminary.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale