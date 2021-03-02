All Set For Brigade Soccer Gala

Moses Foh-Amoaning

The stage is set for the maiden Boys Brigade Gala (Knockout) football competition, Moses Foh-Amoaning, President of the Boys Brigade Ghana Council, has said.

And barring any unforseen hitches, the over four weekends (subject to expansion) soccer fiesta will be launched on March 20.

To the legal practitioner, Ghana football will be the ultimate winner in the forthcoming initiative considering the fact that it will be run at the U-16 and 20 levels.

He said in an interview that “…you know sports and games are critical in what we do. You cannot have a better ground for grooming that gives you the veritable academic system that Kwame Nkrumah operated that birthed the Academicals and Republicans that produced the ‘Jones Attuquayefios’ and ‘Osei Kofis’, who were picked from schools.

“They are already in schools, so if we do U-16 or U-20 you can be sure that the ages are correct. They will be disciplined like SS ’74 (Military training), so it will be a combination of right ages and discipline. That means, your tactics would be implemented easily and Ghana football will be the ultimate winner.”

Participating teams would be registered and would battle for supremacy at the district level in search of a winner while knocked out teams constituted a selected side.

Two from each district will play at the regional level.

In effect, 14 U-16 and 14 U-20 will battle for the ultimate at the national level in Accra or Kumasi.

Lawyer Foh-Amoaning pointed out that companies like Hisense Electronics, Twellium Industrial Company, producers of Rush Energy Drink and Verna natural mineral water had expressed interest to rally support by way of sponsorship for the national initiative.

He stated that preceding the soccer competition was a referee and coach’s courses expected to be run by the Regional Football Associations.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum