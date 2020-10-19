Stakeholders Discuss Ways to Improve Consumption of Iron Rich Food  

Prof. Matilda Steiner -Asiedu standing by the displayed iron rich foods at the meeting.

Stakeholders of the ‘Live Strong with Iron’ campaign have marked World Food Day with a special forum to highlight the need to increase the consumption of iron rich foods to reduce iron deficiency among all, especially women and children.

According to available data, about 66% of children under five and 42% of women in the reproductive age are iron deficient.

Leading nutrition expert and senior lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Matilda Steiner-Asiedu, moderating the forum, shared insights on iron deficiency anaemia which remains a public health issue in the country.

She said although the numbers were high especially for women and children, people in other stages of life, can also suffer from iron deficiency if their dietary intake of iron is inadequate.

She stated that foods such as grains, cereals, legumes, green leafy vegetables, egg, poultry, nuts, liver, fish, meat, and fruits were rich sources of iron nutrients.

“Our local food sources are rich sources of iron, zinc, and pro-Vitamin A,” she said, urging the public to eat more iron rich foods.

Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Nestlé Ghana, Deborah Kwablah, stated that the tenets of the ‘Live Strong With Iron’ campaign is in line with Nestlé’s ambition to help 50 million children lead healthier lives by 2030 and it purpose of ‘unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone today, and for generations to come.’

“As the Good Food Good Life company, we are delighted to be associated with a campaign that talks about food that is affordable, accessible and nutritious,” she said.

Demonstrating how the public can use everyday affordable ingredients to prepare iron rich foods, celebrated Chef Elijah Amoo Addo, and campaign ambassador, Oheneyere Gifty Anti took the gathering through a cooking show on how to prepare beans stew with a twist by adding Kontomire, ensuring all essential nutrients are preserved to make the stew more nutritious.

The meeting was attended by government officials, academia, dieticians, nutritionists, community opinion leaders, civil society organizations, media among others discussed ways in which different stakeholders can contribute to curbing iron deficiency and promote diets rich in iron and those fortified with iron in Ghana.

World Food Day celebrated on 16th October every year creates global awareness on hunger and promotes healthy diets for all.

The theme for year 2020 “Grow, Nourish, Sustain Together” highlights the importance of food diversity, proper nutrition for future generations, environmental sustainability, partnership and concerted efforts to address nutrition related challenges.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri