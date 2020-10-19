UG Law Lecturer Killing: Police Confirms Death Of Lead Suspect

James Nana Womba

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed the death of the lead suspect in the allege murder case of the University of Ghana law lecturer, Prof. Emmanuel Yaw Benneh.

In a statement signed by its Head of Public Affairs Unit, DSP Juliana Obeng, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service said the suspect, James Nana Womba, aged 26, “until his death was a prime suspect in a case of murder of Professor Emmanuel Yaw Benneh which is still under investigation.”

According to the statement, the deceased was remanded into police custody with two other suspects for their involvement in the murder of the UG lecturer.

“On Thursday 15th October 2020, suspect fell sick and was sent to the Police Hospital for treatment. He was treated and discharged on same day and sent back to police cells in Accra,” the statement pointed out.

It said “on Friday 16th October, 2020, suspect fell unconscious whilst in custody and was rushed to the Police Hospital for further treatment but passed on whilst on admission on Saturday 17th October, 2020 in the morning.”

Below is the statement

By Melvin Tarlue