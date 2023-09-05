Stanbic Bank Donates To Asogli State

Stanbic Bank Ghana has donated two cheques totalling GH¢80,000 to support the 2023 Asogli Te Za (Asogli Yam Festival) and its educational fund. The donation took place at a brief ceremony on Saturday, September 2, in Ho.

Part (GH¢50,000) of the amount donated is to support the Asogli Educational Fund, instituted by Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia, who marks 20 years of his coronation this year.

Mr. Kojo Larbi, Manager, Communications at Stanbic Bank, said the entity and the Asogli State have had a fruitful relation, which had given them mileage as a business and ever ready to protect it.

He said the establishment of the Asogli Education Fund resonates with the ideals of the bank in education, tourism and agriculture, and the support is to assist in that direction, having the youth in mind.

Mr. Larbi said: “We congratulate Togbe Afede XIV, the Asogli State Council, and all the wonderful people whose tireless efforts have made Te Za such a notable festival on the tourism calendar of Ghana. Asogli Te Za is a visual spectacle rooted in all that is beautiful about Ghanaian culture. Ghana is our home; and we drive her growth. To ensure this, we at Stanbic Bank direct our efforts to the shared benefit of our clients, our people and our society. As a people centred organisation that believes in creating positive experiences in every interaction with our communities, Stanbic is committed to supporting the development of culture in Ghana by participating in festivals like Te Za, and through other initiatives aimed at growing arts and tourism in the country.”

He added that Stanbic as a member of the community, see the Yam Festival as an opportunity to not only support a beautiful heritage, but also, to fulfil one of their cardinal principles: to connect with the good people of Ho and the surrounding communities.

Togbe Afede, in a remark, thanked their benefactor for the donation and described the day as a crucial one of fulfilment with the gods of the land and feasting on the new yam.

He said Stanbic Bank was the first to honour invitation for support towards the 2023 Te Za and “coming on a special day of Dzawuwu and to taste the new yam. We count and continue to count on Stanbic Bank, now and in the future.”

The Agbogbomefia paid glowing tribute to past and present managers of Stanbic Bank, whom he has personal and business relations with.

This year’s yam festival and instalment anniversary, which is on the theme: “20 Years of Selfless and Inspiring Leadership,” is to be spiced up with an anti-corruption day celebration, a youth forum, women’s day, environment day as well as summit of Ewe traditional leaders in West Africa.