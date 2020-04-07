COVID-19: Nana Tasks Doctors To Stand Up

President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has asked the doctors to give out their best in these trying times as the country continues to take strips to stop the spread of Coronavirus (covid-19).

The President said this is the time Ghanaians need their services most as the pandemic continues to cause havoc in the world.

“In the midst of all of this has come this situation, the question is going to be asked one day, hopefully, when it is over and others have come to take our place, they will ask, where were you in the heart of this crisis?”, he asked rhetorically at a meeting with leadership of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) at the Jubilee House.

“I want to be able to say that you were very present and that you were very prepared and able to step forward and help the people,” he said.

The meeting with the doctors who form part of the frontline workers in the fight against the dreaded virus was held at the invitation of the President to enable him to explain government’s plans in detail to the doctors and encourage them to continue with their good works.

“If you step up to the plate and show the people of Ghana your commitment to their welfare, it will make all the difference to our capacity to deal with this pandemic.”

On his part, President of the Ghana Medical Association, Dr. Frank Ankobea commended the President for the bold decisions he has taken so far since Ghana recorded its first case and his subsequent national broadcasts.

He said the President’s hard work has motivated them to “carry on this fight no matter what it takes.”

“Some of us may be taken away by covid, but that is not going to let us down. We will continue to mobilize all the health workers and fight to the end of this covid-19”, was how he put it.

He however asked government and the Ministry of Health to reconsider the model for the distribution of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to guarantee even distribution across all regions of the country.

On the issue of testing of potential covid-19 patients, Dr. Ankobea, called on government to take a critical look at empowering and upgrading some laboratories around the country to allow them to carry out testing of samples at a faster rate.

He believes this could help resolve the issue of waiting time and delays associated with the testing of covid-19 samples.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent