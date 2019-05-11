Star Times Hands Over Satellite TV Project

Shi Ting Wang and George Andah cutting the tape

Star Times Ghana Limited has handed over the ‘300 village satellite TV project’ to the Ministry of Communications at a short ceremony in Accra following the installation of satellite decoders, television sets, solar lights and panels.

The about $300 million project is expected to benefit 6,000 households drawn from 300 communities nationwide.

The project is another step aimed at helping Ghanaians access TV information on national and international events and programmes that would educate, entertain and inform them, thereby increasing their awareness and knowledge.

Speaking at the handover event, Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Shi Ting Wang, said the 21st century is an era of information and communication technology. He added that people around the world have the right to enjoy the convenience engendered by information technology.

He however asserted that due to economic environment, many people in developing countries still could not catch up with the digital divide.

He stated that lack of opportunity and access to have the world in view and the means to participate in cultural exchanges were the reasons for supporting Ghana to eliminate the digital divide.

Deputy Minister for Communications George Andah expressed government’s gratitude to the Government of China particularly China’s Ambassador to Ghana for his contributions to the success of the project.

He said the China satellite TV is considered one of the most effective means of disseminating information irrespective of the geographical location of the people it serves.

“It is the government’s priority to carry everyone along the digital journey. Satellite infrastructure for delivering broadcasting content serves as a great complement to the digital terrestrial TV platform construction being undertaken by the Government of Ghana,” he added.

He called on the leaders of the beneficiary communities to ensure that the pieces of equipment installed in the public areas are properly maintained.

“To the community and individual household beneficiaries, I would appeal to you to utilize the equipment effectively,” he stressed.

The Chief Executive Officer of Star Times, Xue Jin, was delighted to have travelled across the country to implement the project initiated by the Chinese government.

The ‘300 satellite project’ in Ghana forms part of an ‘Africa-wide project’ which will provide the same service to 10,000 communities in 25 African countries.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri