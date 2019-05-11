Rider Kills Cop At Sege

Corporal Michael Ofosu



A 36-year-old police officer with the Dawa Police Station met his untimely death when he was knocked down by a commercial motorbike operator, popularly called Okada.

The incident occurred at Anyamam, a suburb of Sege in the Ada West District of the Greater Accra Region, on Wednesday.

The victim, General Corporal Michael Ofosu, who is attached to the Ada Divisional Patrol Team, was on the side of the road with his colleagues on a routine traffic checks when he was killed by the motor rider, David Ansah, 24.

The body had since been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue in Accra, pending autopsy.

The motor rider sustained bruises on his hand and legs after falling from the motorbike, but he was conveyed to a health facility where he was treated and discharged.

Confirming the incident to DAILY GUIDE, Sege District Police Commander, DSP George Aboakye, said the policeman died on duty at 10:30 am on the Sege-Anyamam road.

“Whilst there, an unregistered motorbike rider without helmet was spotted afar and signaled to stop but tried to swerve police to avoid checks. Suddenly, he hit the policeman who fell on the back of his head,” the officer recounted.

The policeman, who bled profusely, was initially rushed to the Ada East District Hospital where he was resuscitated before being referred to the Police Hospital but later transferred to 37 Military Hospital in Accra for special treatment, according to the commander.

However, the commander said unfortunately at about 10:15pm, the police received information about the death of the corporal.

DSP Aboakye confirmed the arrest of the suspect who was assisting police in investigations.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema