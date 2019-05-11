Osafo-Maafo Bemoans High Road Cost

Yaw Osafo-Maafo

Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Maafo has bemoaned the high cost of road construction in the country, saying the situation is compounded by the low-quality delivery of such infrastructure.

According to him, quality is further diluted by the ‘below-of-standard’ mark delivery by contractors, thereby robbing the nation of value for money. “In effect, there is the paradox of paying more for less, and even for the less that we are getting , the quality is further diluted,” he said.

In an address read on his behalf at the strategic management workshop for staff of the Ministry of Roads and Highways as well as its allied agencies, the senior minister urged the technical people to help the nation achieve lower costs in road infrastructural projects.

The workshop, which was aimed at re-orienting key stakeholders as regards cost effectiveness, provided an ideal platform for them to reflect on past achievements, develop strategies and provide direction.

Mr. Osafo-Maafo said the phenomenon triggered development of the comprehensive building code that is intended to provide a benchmark to standardize construction in all infrastructural projects.

He indicated that government had also established the Value-For-Money Committee under his office to ensure standardization of designs, constructional materials and cost to avoid arbitrary pricing of public infrastructure.

According to him, massive and comprehensive infrastructural development to expand the economy happens to be one of the key growth poles in the socio-economic development agenda of the Akufo-Addo government.

He noted that this agenda is better enhanced in an environment where the country is able to harness and manage its abundant resources efficiently and effectively.

Minister for Roads and Highways Kwasi Amoako-Atta, on his part, said the commitment of the government in terms of investing in the road sector remains unflinching. He cited the $2 billion Sinohydro road project recently launched by President Akufo-Addo as evidence.

He disclosed that the first phase of the project would cover selected roads and interchanges across the country and would be implemented on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC/Turnkey) basis.

He said upon completion, the projects would enhance intra-urban, regional and national traffic flow and trade, strengthen economic and regional integration and reduce cost of doing business in the country.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi