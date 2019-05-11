€127m For NVTI Projects

Gifty Twum-Ampofo



Parliament has approved a loan of €127million to overhaul NVTI programmes, Deputy Minister of Education in-charge of Technical & Vocational Education & Training, Gifty Twum-Ampofo, has disclosed.

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE after touring some technical and vocational institutions in Koforidua, she said part of the loan would be used to train teachers on modern technology and new courses whilst a chunk would go into building modern infrastructure with state-of-the-art laboratory and equipment to improve TVET across the country

Mrs. Twum-Ampofo, who doubles as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa North Constituency, revealed that the government “is realigning all technical and vocational institutions under the Ministry of Education” to improve monitoring and evaluation.

“The Ministry of Education is going to engage all the 19 ministries and associated industries for specific training needed for the TVET students,” Mrs.Twum-Ampofo said.

She further stated that relevant courses would be included in the TVET curriculum to make students employable at the end of their education.

Mrs. Twum-Ampofo visited the St. Paul’s Technical School, Koforidua Technical School and Liberty Specialist Institution to monitor the TVET final examinations which were being conducted.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua