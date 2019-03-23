Stars $10,000 Bonus Restored

Black Stars

The Black Stars have had the US$ 10,000 winning bonus per match restored ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt this June, GHANASoccernet.com understands.



Ghana president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo vetoed after a meeting with skipper Asamoah Gyan and his deputy Andre Ayew at the Jubilee House.



This is to motivate the players to win the tournament and end the country’s wait for a continental title since 1982-where the fourth title was clinched in Libya.



It would be recalled that the NPP government took a decision to slash the winning bonus by 50% to US$ 5,000 during their campaign at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.



The news was delivered by then Sports Minister designate Isaac Asiamah but that has been reversed.



A five-member Black Stars management committee head by former Asante Kotoko Executive Chairman and now head of GNPC, Dr KK Sarpong, will supervise the activities of the team from now till the tournament kicks off.



Ghana will face the Harambee Stars of Kenya on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium to decide who tops Group F of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.