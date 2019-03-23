We Are Serious About Kenya …Kwasi Appiah …Meteors Takes On Gabon

Ghana coach, Kwasi Appiah, has said in plain words that nothing short of victory is his target when his side face their Kenyan counterparts (Harambee Stars) in Accra this evening.

Ghana, like Kenya, has already booked places for the Egypt showpiece, but coach Appiah insists that will not affect his game plan.

To him, the game offers him and his technical staff a fine opportunity to really assess his charges ahead of next June’s competition.

He said after one of the team’s training sessions that between now and June is enough period to make a final assessment due to the players respective club commitments, hence the attachment of seriousness.

Coach Appiah told reporters “In any game that Ghana plays, it is important to win and to attach every seriousness to it; we are serious about it. I believe Kenya has got a very good team, this is my last call up and it is important we try to get a win.”





And responding why the seriousness in spite of the already qualification, he mentioned “I should have a rough idea of my AFCON squad after the games but you should never get to the level where you think this is my team, because they have got a lot of games in their various clubs and anything can happen within that period.”

The Kenyans who arrived in the country on Thursday won the first leg fixture 1-0, courtesy an own goal.

Ghana take on their Mauritanian counterparts on Tuesday in an international friendly also in Accra.

Meanwhile, the Black Meteors, national U-23 male soccer side (Olympic team) host their Gabonese counterparts ahead of the Stars-Harambee Stars game.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum



