Stars Attend George Quaye’s ‘Run For Your Wife’

Some of the celebrities at the event

A throng of Ghanaian celebrities attended George Quaye’s ‘Run For Your Wife’ show, a Ghanaian adaptation of British writer Ray Cooney’s comedy play.

The play was shown at the National Theatre on October 1 and 2 at 4pm and 8pm each day.

Several Ghanaian celebrities attended the comedy play to offer their entire support for George Quaye and his team.

Sarkodie and wife Tracey, Kabutey Ocansey, actress Nadia Buari and veteran actor David Dontoh, politician Sam George, Whitney Boakye-Mensah, and others were seen at the National Theatre to support George Quaye.

Speaking to the media after the show, George Quaye expressed gratitude to the cast, production team, and all who attended the ‘Run For Your Wife’ comedy show to support him.

“I don’t even know where to start! All I can say for now is to the cast and crew that sacrificed everything to make this happen, God richly bless you. It’s been a long road. We are finally here! To anyone who bought a ticket or supported in any small way, we are eternally grateful,” he said.

Some patrons who defied the downpour to attend George Quaye’s comedy play congratulated him and the entire team for a good job done.

“We are so proud of George Quaye and his team. This clearly shows that the love for theatre play is back and we are grateful. We are hoping to have one last show from his outfit before we end the year,” they said.

The story is centred on Adjei Sowah, an Accra-based taxi driver with two wives, two lives, and a very precisely planned schedule for juggling them both so they neither suspect he’s a bigamist nor discover each other. The play preaches against unfaithfulness and the need to coexist as one people.

The play starred the likes of Naa Ashorkor and Sitsofe Tsikor alongside Fiifi Coleman, Francis Osei Bonsu, Roland Adom, Andrew Adote Tandoh, and Arnold Asamoah Baidoo.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke