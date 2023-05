Stars Coach Names Squad…For AFCON Qualifier

Chris Hughton has named Ghana’s squad for next month’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group E qualifier against Madagascar.

The Black Stars coach has selected a 24-player group for the trip to Antananarivo on June 18, 2023.

Among the squad, Alidu Seidu and Kwasi Okyere Wriedt make a return while Denmark-based Ernest Nuamah earns his first senior national team call up following his eye-catching performance for Nordsjaelland in the Danish Superliga.

There is also recall for Amiens defender Nicholas Opoku; Moldova-based Patrick Kpozo and Anderlecht midfielder Majeed Ashimeru.

Ghana go into the game in June sitting on top of their Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023 qualifying group with eight points after two wins and two draws in the first four matches.

The match will take place at Stade Kianja Barea in Antananarivo on June 18, at 17H00.

The squad:

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St. Gallen), Joseph Wollacott (Charlton Athletic), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (KAS Eupen)

Defenders: Denis Odoi (Club Brugge), Alidu Seidu (Clermont Foot), Gideon Mensah (Auxerre), Patrick Kpozo (Sheriff Tiraspol), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg), Nicholas Opoku (Amiens)

Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Majeed Ashimeru (Anderlecht), Salis Abdul Samed (Lens), Edmund Addo (Spartak Subotica)

Wingers: Joseph Paintsil (Genk), Osman Bukari (Red Star Belgrade), Kamaldeen Sulemana (Southampton), Ernest Nuamah (FC Nordsjaelland)

Attackers: Andre Ayew (Nottingham Forest), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Kwasi Okyere Wriedt (Holstein Kiel)