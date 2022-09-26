Stars In Rescue Mission… As They Face Nicaragua

Dede Ayew

The Black Stars face yet another litmus test when they face their Nicaraguan counterparts in a pre World Cup international friendly.

Tomorrow’s game, scheduled for Spain, offers Otto Addo and his charges the opportunity to redeem themselves from the recent 0-3 thrashing from Brazil on Friday in a similar exercise.

Indeed, the Brazil test has given the Stars technical team a fair idea of their side’s strength; and that places them in a better position to right Friday’s wrong.

Unfortunately, Arsenal star and deputy skipper Thomas Partey will not be available after picking a knock during rehearsal ahead of the Brazil game.

The strong desire on the part of the playing body to cement their positions in the set up, makes the Ghanaians favourites, regardless of the uncertainties in the game.

Later in the week, Ghana is expected to crown their international friendly exercise against Switzerland in a yet to be announced venue.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum