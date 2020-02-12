Stars Storm Abrantie Spot In Agogo On Val’s Day

Flowking Stone

All is set for Flowking Stone and his friends to rock the Abrantie Spot located at Agogo in the Ashanti Region with a musical concert dubbed “Hold Me Tight” on Valentine’s Day.

Being organised by the management of the Abrantie Spot, in collaboration with Hi-Kings Band and Starnewsgh.com, the event will bring together singles and lovebirds under one roof to celebrate love while enjoying the best of music from artistes on the bill.

The organizers of the event have promised that the night is sure to trigger fond memories of lovers and leave couples with impacting moments that will stay on their minds for years to come.

BEATWAVES has gathered that the stars billed for the night are tense and they have decided to out-do each other in what appears to be a “who-is-who” performance.

According to the organisers, this year’s event promises to be different and will bring out the biggest passion of Ghanaians, which is good music.

It is expected to attract hundreds of Valentine’s Day lovers, music fans as well as a section of the celebrities who will interact and take photographs with their fans at the event.

Some of the artistes billed to rock the event include Abrantie Amakye Dede, Kumasi-based hiplife artiste Flowking Stone, dancehall act Afro Pee, Hi-Kings Band among others.

The organizers hinted that event would also feature two special guest artistes.

Veteran highlife musician Amakye Dede and Flowking Stone who will headline the event are expected to deliver their finest performances to entertain music fans.

At the event, patrons will be rewarded with a lot of give-aways, including branded T-shirts, caps, key holders among other things. There will be free wine for the first 20 couples.

The event will start at about 8pm and the dress code is red and white.