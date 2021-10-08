Stars Tear Lower Tier Side Apart

A scene during the match

Black Stars proved too strong for a Division One side – Soccer Intellectuals when they mauled them 8-0 in a test match on Wednesday evening.

The test game offered Milovan Rajevac an opportunity to put his house in order ahead of tomorrow’s FIFA World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe in Cape Coast.

Refreshingly for the Serbian trainer, all goals were scored by attackers, with young Kamaldeen Sulemana and Fatawu Isshaku scoring two each.

Other scorers were Benjamin Tetteh, Mohammed Kudus, Yaw Yeboah and Joel Fameye.

Black Stars scored four in the first half and extended their dominance to the second half.

Rajevac is expected to wrap up preparations this evening for his first test since his reappointment two weeks ago.

The reverse fixture is scheduled for Harare next Tuesday.

A win in both games will ensure Ghana is in contention to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

From The Sports Desk