Wonder Victor Kutor, addressing the media

The Students Representative Council (SRC) of the Ghana School of Law, Makola, is calling on the General Legal Council (GLC) to take steps to include four hundred and ninety-nine (499) law students who were denied entry into the professional course in the pass list.

According to the SRC President, Wonder Victor Kutor, the figures put out by the Ghana Legal Council, claiming that only 790 students passed the exams were incorrect and must be checked.

“Per our assessment on the results released, the 499 studentd had the 50 percent threshold and ought not to have failed but the General Legal council failed them using thair own disgressionary meansures.”

Adding that, “it is unfair for law students to be treated in this manner.”

He has therefore tasked GLC to address the issue immediately to maintain the integrity of the exams.

The SRC President made this known at a press conference organised at the school premises yesterday.

“What we want those students to know is that we are with them and we shall continue to support them untill the GLC rescends its decision.and call them to be admitted.

He said the SRC is coorporating with management , however. if these students are not admitted, the SRC will do what it needs to do…”

On the issue of accommodation, the SRC President said if accomodation is the reason why the 499 dtudentd were unfairly failed, the SRC is ready to support the school rent a space for them at University of Professional Studies compound or thr civil service Hall to be used for luctures untill the law village is completed as soon as podsible.

They have also called on the school authorities to look into their decision which sought to automatically fail a student in all six subject if he or she fails in three subjects and had to repeat the academic year.

He also announced that the SRC has a scholaship fund available for continuing students and fresh students who may need finanacial assistance.

Adding that the system for application has been made simple and transparent for students to assess to pay part of their fees.

The 2021 Ghana School of Law entrance exams saw 499 LLB candidates fail the exams. With 28 percent of the LLB candidates gaining entrance to Ghana’s only institution for training lawyers.

790 out of 2,824 candidates passed the exam organized earlier this year.

The pass rate is in line with previous years, except for 2020, where 1,045 students out of 2,763 passed the entrance examination.

In 2019, only 128 candidates out of a total of 1,820 passed the exam.

In 2017, 500 students were admitted into the School, with 450 students admitted in 2016.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey