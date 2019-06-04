StarTimes Screens Journey To The West In Twi

Journey to the West TV Series

StarTimes is set to entertain its cherished subscribers with season two of the famous ‘Journey To The West’ TV series.

The top pay TV service provider in Africa seeks to offer a throwback special to older subscribers to reminisce all the childhood memories of the 1990s and introduce the younger generation to some fun they missed out on with the popular TV series in a local language.

StarTimes’ Ghanaian specific channel, Adepa TV, will start airing the fun moments from the Monkey King on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 8:00pm.

‘Journey To The West’ is a Chinese folktale based on historical events of a monk’s 13-year travel or pilgrimage to the West.

The protagonists of the series are Shifu, who is the monk on the pilgrimage to the West, and his disciples whom he picks along the way‒ Wukong, Bajie and Wujing.

Wukong, as we all know, appears as a playful and infantile monkey but has a very cunning mind. He owns a rod which weighs 17,550 pounds (heavier than Thor’s hammer) which he uses for his tricks and to protect his master Shifu on the pilgrimage.

Addressing the media last Thursday, the Head of Marketing at StarTimes, Akofa Djankui, revealed why Ghanaians should join the fun of the monkey king whilst taking up the opportunity to enjoy a new promo on board to existing subscribers.

“Whilst you prepare to watch the monkey king on the 4th June, StarTimes is offering you the opportunity to enjoy free subscription. Just pay two months subscription for the super bouquet now and enjoy 15 days of free viewing in addition to your purchase.”

Adepa TV channel 247 also has plans to telecast the top rated Filipino TV series ‘Asintado’ in Twi.

‘Asintado tells a story of two girls‒ Juliana and Katrina‒ who were separated by a fire that destroyed their home and took their parents’ lives, and the disaster turned them from sisters to strangers.

While Juliana decides to keep her name and identity, Katrina changes hers into Samantha Del Mundo. Years later, their worlds cross when Juliana coincidentally falls in love with Gael, Samantha’s ex-boyfriend.

What will happen once the chaos is over and the truth comes out? Stay connected and tuned to StarTimes to enjoy the best of entertainment.