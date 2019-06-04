Thief Set On Fire For Stealing 2 Goats

The scene where the thief was set ablaze

A suspected goat thief, who allegedly killed two persons at Huhunya in the Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region, has been burnt alive by a mob.

According to reports, the three suspected goat thieves from Ashiaman stormed Tenguanya, a farming community with a Toyota Corolla saloon car with registration number GW 4151-19 to steal goats and were chased by the irate youth in the community.

The Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, who confirmed the incident to DAILY GUIDE, explained that at about 9:20 am on Saturday, June 1, 2019, the thieves were seen with goats in the car and were chased from Agogo through Boti falls to Huhunya, near Nkurakan.

According to him, the mob informed the Huhunya residents to be on high alert, but the suspects upon reaching Huhunya, realized that the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) barrier had been closed.

He added that “the suspected thieves immediately changed course and took to Sikaben-Otokporlu–Asesewa Road.

He said four kilometers away from the barrier, Jerry Kwame Tettehfio, 31, a bead maker and Aaron Padi Attarmah, 45, a labourer at the GRA barrier, who gave them hot chase on a motorbike from Tenguanya, were knocked down by the suspects’ vehicle and died instantly.

DSP Tetteh explained that the vehicle was intercepted by the irate youth on the Huhunya Road, but two of the suspects managed to escape.

He narrated that “incensed by the killing of the two, the mob caused extensive damage to the vehicle, put the suspect in the boot and set the car ablaze.”

He added that the police proceeded to the scene and conveyed the body to the Regional Hospital morgue in Koforidua.

“One Thomas Ayitey, 20, a porter at Kumasi Lorry Station at Koforidua, who was found in a nearby bush at Agogo Junction, was arrested and conveyed to Huhunya after being suspected to be one of the two suspects at large,” he added.

The Regional PRO said that “when interrogated, he denied knowledge of the incident and said he and two others went to the bush of Otokporlu.”

DSP Tetteh said the police are investigating the matter so as to arrest the other suspects.

From Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua