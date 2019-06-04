Stanbic Flies 10 For AFCON

Nana Dwemoh Benneh

Two Stanbic Bank customers ‒Isaac Gyaw Obuobi from the Takoradi branch and Daniel Christopher Hesse-Tetteh, Airport City branch, Accra‒ emerged winners of the Visa card promotion.

The duo joined seven more customers who will travel to Egypt to watch this year’s African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In a draw conducted by the National Lottery Authority (NLA) at Stanbic Height, Accra on Friday, the two expressed joy over the fully-paid trip.

Earlier, the bank launched the Visa card promotion aimed at encouraging customers to swipe their cards in payment, for goods and services at point-of-sales and online transactions.

Dubbed ‘Visa Swipe to AFCON Campaign’, it was run in partnership with Visa Worldwide to give the highest card user, together with his/her partner, a travel package to Egypt to watch the AFCON tournament.

The Head of Personal Business Banking, Nana Dwemoh Benneh, said, “For the past years we have always brought you products and services to meet the various needs of our cherished customers in Ghana and beyond.”

Ten lucky customers would stand the chance to win tickets to watch the tournament.

The Country Manager of Visa, Adoma Pepprah, stated that Visa has supported major sporting events across the globe and would continue to provide their support for events that would promote the continent as and when the opportunities come.

Each customer is expected to swipe (use card) a minimum of 14 times in a month to stand a chance of winning one out of five double tickets for the AFCON in Egypt.

By Kofi Owusu AduonumP