Boomplay, Apprise Music Announce Distribution Partnership

Michael Bamfo, CEO & Founder of Apprise Music

Ghanaian music distribution company, Apprise Music, has signed a music distribution partnership with Africa’s leading music streaming and download platform, Boomplay, becoming the first Ghanaian music distributor to partner to attain such feat.

Apprise Music becomes the first music aggregator in Ghana to distribute its catalogue to Boomplay, which has quickly established itself as the most popular streaming service in Africa, and boasts of over three million users in Ghana alone.

Under this partnership, Boomplay will distribute contents from Apprise Music to its over 46 million users globally.

Apprise Music represents over 1200 recording artistes with more than 20,000 albums and 100,000 tracks across more than 20 genres. Amongst its catalogue are music from some of the biggest names in gospel music such as Joyce Blessing, Francis Agyei, Yaw Sarpong, Stella Seal, Bernice Offei, Hanna Donkor, Jayana and many others.

Apprise also distributes contents for some new artists in the Afro-pop, dancehall and highlife scene such as Fameye, Epixode, Iwan, Scata Bada, Miyaki and more.

On the partnership, Boomplay Ghana’s Content Acquisition Manager, Elizabeth Ntiamoah, who signed off the deal, said, “Having Apprise on board is certainly a positive look for Boomplay and the Ghanaian music scene as a whole.

This ties with our narrative of pushing local music worldwide through digital distribution and cultivating the habit of monetization and streaming in our part of the world.”

The Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Apprise Music, Michael Bamfo, on his part, stated that “by partnering an esteemed entity like Boomplay with its international marketing interests and mobile App penetration gives the opportunity for music in our catalogue to be directly placed in the hands of the consumer. This, in itself, gives the artistes we represent a unique advantage in the digital music marketplace.”

The Boomplay app, which is available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store, currently provides more than five million songs and thousands of videos to over 46 million users globally, with a month on month growth of two million new users.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio