KK Peprah Supports Bright Addae Foundation

Bright Addae presenting a signed jersey to KK Peprah

KK Peprah Roofing Company has pledged support for the Bright Addae Foundation.

The foundation, set up by Bright Addae, seeks primarily to reach out to the less privileged in the society.

And to the astute businessman, Dr. Kwame Kyei Peprah, giving back to society remains one of his top priorities, hence his pledge for the foundation.

A few days ago during a courtesy call on him (KK Peprah) by Addae and his entourage at his Doboro head office, near Nsawam, he said, “It is always good to remember where you started from and to give back to society, It is a worthy cause and we at KK Peprah support this initiative. We promise to support your foundation to ensure you achieve your objective.”

Addae, who currently plays for Ascoli in the Italian Serie B, expressed gross thanks to Dr. Peprah for his pledge and promised to make good use of the pledge.

The tough defender, the first black to captain Ascoli, presented his customised foundation jersey to the KK Peprah CEO.

KK Peprah has, in recent months, supported clubs like Okwawu United, as well as the Hearts-Kotoko oldies match.

From The Sports Desk