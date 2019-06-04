Airport Hills Gets Keep-Fit Centre

Samuel Cleland sandwiched by the gym’s trainers

An ultra-modern keep-fit centre has been opened at Airport Hills, a suburb of Ghana’s capital, Accra.

Located on the ground floor of the iconic Airport One Square, the gym (Fitness 1) is fitted with state-of-the-art training equipment.

The managers of Fitness 1 are poised to transition it into Ghana’s topmost keep-fit centre in the near future.

To help achieve the above goal, experienced and certified trainers have been employed to run the gym, supervisor of Fitness 1, Samuel Cleland, told DAILY GUIDE SPORTS on Saturday, June 1, 2019, on the sidelines of its official opening.

He revealed that retaining clients in a gym is not about the kinds of equipment available, but the quality of services that are offered.

According to him, the gym strives to provide top-notch services for its customers.

The services, he indicated, include bodybuilding, aerobics, spa, among others.

He disclosed that a fee of GH¢100 has been set for walk-in services, while GH¢500 is for registration and GH¢ 720 for monthly charges.

BY Melvin Tarlue