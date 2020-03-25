Stay At Home! …Stars Caution Amid COVID-19 Spread

Michael Essien

Soccer stars and coaches across the globe have embarked on a massive anti-coronavirus campaign on social media.

Themed: ‘Stay At Home Challenge’, the initiative sought to drum home the need to cut down movement in the midst of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Many countries and health organisations have preached the need to stay indoors as one of the steps to control the spread of the virus.

Among players touting for the campaign is former Ghana and Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien.

The ‘Stay At Home Challenge’ has taken over social media following the suspension of football activities around the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The likes of Lionel Messi, Thierry Henry, Theo Walcott, and in Ghana CK Akonnor have shared on their respective social media handles the tricks they are capable of displaying with a toilet roll.

And unlike other footballers, Essien responded to a challenge from Ramin Hasanov by displaying his skills with a football rather than a toilet roll which is being used for the challenge.

The Bull or Puncho, as he is affectionately referred to in football circles, captioned on Instagram with a post, “I accept your challenge #RaminHasanov “?? #Evd?QalSa?lamQal.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum