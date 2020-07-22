Stay Away From Anfield …Klopp Cautions Fans

Jurgen Kloop

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has told the club’s supporters the Premier League trophy is for them but has asked them not to congregate outside Anfield today and instead wait for the correct time to celebrate their historic title.

Klopp’s Liverpool will be presented with the Premier League trophy on today after their match at Anfield against Chelsea.

It will be the club’s first title in 30 years and though Klopp is preparing for a wave of emotions as he watches Jordan Henderson lift the Premier League trophy, he has asked supporters to listen to the Merseyside Police’s advice and stay away from Anfield due to restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“I really hope the fans know that it’s 100% for them,” Klopp said. “It’s for you. We won this league before lockdown but brought it over the line after lockdown. If we stick together, we can do anything.

“It’s a different situation to anything we’ve ever faced. I promise we’ll have this party that everybody deserves — probably at the first available opportunity — but we can do it only if everybody behaves appropriately. I understand it’s a personal challenge. Stay at home, celebrate in a safe place and keep it in your mind we will all be together when it’s possible again.”

Klopp said waiting to get his hands on the Premier League trophy has been like the build up to Christmas Day, adding it will be one of the “greatest days” of his life.

“It’s a milestone for this team—it’s an important day, but not the last—we’ll be in very good spirits, 100%,” Klopp said.

Klopp did not play down the significance of the trophy presentation, but with Chelsea lying in wait in tonight, he was adamant his players will be prioritising getting a win over Frank Lampard’s top four chasing side before turning attention to celebrations.

“I’m not willing to make the trophy lift smaller,” Klopp said. “[But] I trust the players 100%. I am in the competition mood.