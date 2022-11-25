Stay Away From Mampong Lands – Mampong MP Cautions Minerals Commission

Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong

The Minerals Commission has been cautioned by the Member of Parliament for Asante Mampong, Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong, to stay away from their lands.

In an interview on Adom TV’s Badwam morning programme on Friday, November 25, 2022, Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong recounted the ills associated with mining and emphasised that he and his people would not allow the Minerals Commission to give people prospective licences to conduct any activities within the Mampong area.

The Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister also stressed that a task force is being set up to ward off people who would come to destroy their lands through mining.

“Now we are forming a task force in the town so anyone who comes there to do mining would have us to contend with. Daasebre (Osei Bonsu) has also stated that no mining prospecting would be allowed in Mampong, for he would not allow some people to pollute his lands and water bodies”

The MP also gave a word of caution to entities that are desirous for gold prospecting not to come to Asante Mampong and that they can look elsewhere.

“Daasebre Osei Bonsu has asked me to caution all those who want to come and mine gold in Asante Mampong not to come there because he cannot protect them should anything happen to them” the MP stated further.

On his part, Honourable Ampratwum Sarpong said that “if anyone comes there for mining, I will organise the youth to restrict such people. We don’t need anyone there for mining purposes. If you’re looking for gold, go elsewhere, not Asante Mampong”.

Continuing, the Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister emphasized his preparedness to go to any length just to protect his people.

“I am ready to lead my constituents to use every means possible to prevent and stop any prospecting or mining company that ventures into the Mampong Municipality. Mampong is no go area for gold mining”

The Minerals Commission gave Eriant Company, an entity that deals in woods and registered in 2019, a prospecting licence to come and engage in prospecting for gold in Mampong. Daasebre Osei Bonsu and his people didn’t allow it.

Active Target Minerals Resource, another entity registered in September, 2022, has also been given licence for prospecting in Mampong on November 1, 2022.

These developments have necessitated the issuance of caution from Daasebre Osei Bonsu, the Asante Mampong Paramount Chief and the Member of Parliament to the Minerals Commission to stop giving such licences to entities as the indigenes are ever ready to resist such attempts.