MTN Honours 10 At Heroes Of Change Finale

MTN celebrated winners of the 2022 Heroes of Change in Accra

The sixth edition of MTN Ghana’s Heroes of Change has recognized and rewarded the efforts of some 10 Ghanaians making substantial contributions to their communities out of the ordinary.

This year’s edition was held in Accra to mark the 25th-anniversary celebration of MTN Ghana dubbed ‘The Covid-19 Edition’.

The recognition was to acknowledge ten selected game changers who have invested a lot of resources for the safety and protection of Ghanaians in the three thematic areas; Health, Education, and Economic Empowerment.

Under the Health category, Professor Kofi Bobi Barimah, Gloria Sarkodie Addo, and David Hagan were honoured for their support in the health sector during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the Education category, Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) Journalist of the year, Portia Gabor and Isaac Ofori of “The Ebeyeyie Foundation” for the deaf were also applauded and honoured for their Covid-19 awareness education to people in a deprived community.

The Economic Empowerment category had winners like Mad. Cecelia Gifty Fiaka of Nneka Foundation, Henry Assumeng Ankah of Hean Foundation, Rhoda Kadoa Wedam of Son-Ba Empowerment Center, and Patience Munayatu Agana.

The ten winners were awarded citations of recognition, gift hampers, and an amount of GH₵20,000 each.

The MTN Heroes of Change launch in 2013 has recognized over 50 Ghanaians who have dedicated their time and resources to improve their communities and brighten the lives of people in various communities.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chief executive officer, of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adedevoh said The MTN Heroes of Change is one of the most transformational projects the MTN Ghana Foundation has embarked upon.

The MTN heroes of change initiative seek to identify, celebrate and support individuals who make an extraordinary contribution to their communities and the country at large.

According to Mr. Adedevoh, the Covid-19 pandemic has taught Ghanaians several things one of them being true heroism, and has opened our eyes to some new perspectives on life.

“For this year’s heroes of change winners, we witnessed your compassion and selflessness and also saw how you rose to meet the needs of your community and how you gave hope to many of our brothers and sisters across the country,”.

“We are most grateful and feel blessed and this is why we honour you today to celebrate you and to recognize all the work that you did. Saying your actions have inspired me is an understatement.

Congratulations “he added Chairman of the MTN Foundation, Ghana Prof. Franklyn Manu indicated that the MTN Foundation is a structure established within the MTN Group that supports national and international development priorities as part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.

“Today’s ten heroes are special because of the uncertain circumstance they faced with the Covid-19 outbreak. We recognized these selfless individuals who exhibited the qualities of humanity, resilience, and benevolence” he said.

Mr. Robert Kwuam Kuzoe, Senior Manager of Sustainability and Social Impact, MTN Ghana in an interview with the media indicated that the GH₵20,000 cash prizes presented to the winners will enable them to undertake more projects and enable the heroes to reach more people.

The event saw several personalities as well as winners from previous seasons, making an appearance.

Judges, Rev. Albert Ocran, Sydney Casely Hayford, and Oheneyere Gifty Anti who oversaw the selection process and selected winners for Season 6 were present to grace the occasion.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke