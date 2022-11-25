CAMFED Holds Annual Meeting In Tamale

Stakeholders at the CAMFED Ghana Annual General Meeting in Tamale

CAMFED Ghana has held its national Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Tamale, the Northern Region.

The meeting provides an opportunity for CAMFED Ghana to report on the major team and programmatic activities that have been undertaken in the year and to receive input from stakeholders that will inform strategies and approaches for the ensuing year.

The meeting is also a period for stakeholders to take stock and report on key activities, share experiences and successes, identify gaps in implementation and contribute to the formulation of the overall work plan of CAMFED Ghana for the next year.

The National Director of CAMFED Ghana, Sally Ofori Yeboah, indicated that the meeting is being held at a time when the international community is grappling with the economic crisis occasioned by the after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the global impacts of the Russian-Ukraine war noting that being part of the global economy, certainly the current economic challenges affecting almost every country in the world have had an impact on CAMFED operations.

“ Despite the challenges, CAMFED has remained resilient and true to the girls and young women the organization works for and stayed focused and delivered its mandate.”

According to her, CAMFED is in the third year of its strategic plan, and it is an ambitious plan which will see CAMFED Ghana working to support one million girls to go to school, scaling up the Learner Guide programme, and investing in enterprise development.

“ CAMFED will work to ensure that young women are capacitated and provided with the knowledge and skills to become economically independent and be positioned to contribute meaningfully to their families and communities.”

She stated that CAMFED Ghana has several guide programmes including a transition guide, business guide, and learner guide as well as plans to set up an Agric guide.

Mrs. Yeboah revealed that CAMFED Ghana plans to partner with the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service to scale up their guide programmes using the Learner Guide Programme as an entry point.

“Unlike some CAMFED programmes specifically targeting girls, the Learner Guide programme is designed to help girls and boys to succeed at school and make a successful post-school transition. Under the programme, Learner Guides have been visiting schools to deliver a self-development curriculum, ‘My Better World’ which is designed to build young people’s work readiness and cultivate important skills to navigate the challenges they face. This curriculum is delivered over 12 months through weekly sessions in class for both girls and boys in public senior high schools.”

The National Director of CAMFED Ghana assured that they will continue to complement the efforts of the government to expand access to quality education for all Ghanaian children and intensify the campaign to ensure that children in Ghana are provided with the resources for their education.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale