STCCI Gets New President

Eugene Fredua Ofori-Atta

Eugene Fredua Ofori-Atta, a renowned architect, has been appointed President of the Sekondi-Takoradi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (STCCI).

He will be ably supported by Kwaku Ennin of Zeal Limited Ghana as the Senior Vice-President; Miriam Akua Ampon, Manager of Anaji Choice Mart, as the Vice-President for Hospitality; and James Kazeh Anford as the Vice-President for Agriculture.

Mathew Adeyanju is the Vice-President for Service while Michael Opan is the Vice-President of Manufacturing and Engineering.

The executive body was sworn into office to serve for a period of three years at the Chamber’s Annual General Meeting held in Takoradi.

The event was also telecast live on zoom from where a lot more of it members joined to follow proceedings.

This was in conformity with the rule of social distance in the midst of Covid-19.

The newly elected President of the STCCI noted among other things that a strong membership drive was what he planned to pursue in other to realize the aims and aspirations of the chamber.

He said, “My plan is to change the chamber into a more vibrant and stronger one that will be people-centred, that will get people more interested and make a stronger and better organization.”

He said the STCCI had over the years excelled in the field of connecting business to the right avenues and seeing them grow bigger and solid.

Chief Executive Officer of the STCCI, Vincent Annan, highlighting on achievements of the chamber during the year under review, noted that the chamber undertook different capacity building activities for both staff and members in 2019.

According to Mr. Annan, the STCCI also partnered with the international financed co-operations of the World Bank to train member-firms on financial modelling and sourcing in 2019.

He said the chamber and the Takoradi Technical University had signed a memorandum of understanding to undertake surveys and research works in relation to the business environment of the region.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi