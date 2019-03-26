Stella Saaka Receives US Woman of Courage Award

Stella Saaka (left) receiving her award from Ambassador Stephanie S. Sullivan

“This morning we honor the greatest traits of citizenship and courage, exemplified in the life of Ms. Stella Saaka, on whom the United States is proud to bestow our Woman of Courage Award for Ghana this year.”

These were the preceding words of the US Ambassador, Stephanie S. Sullivan, when she presented a plaque and citation to Ms. Saaka in Accra today.

The International Women of Courage Award, organised by the U.S. Secretary of State, recognises women around the globe who have demonstrated exceptional courage and leadership in advocating peace, justice, human rights, gender equality and women’s empowerment, often at great personal risk and sacrifice.

Ms. Saaka was chosen as an honoree for 2019 in recognition of her resilience in promoting the voice of women in decision-making and contribution towards their economic well-being in the Talensi District in northern Ghana.

As the regional organising secretary for the Women in Agricultural Platforms (WAPs), a key component of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)’s ‘Northern Ghana Governance’ activity, Ms. Saaka has spearheaded agriculture income generating activities for women.

“In a region where land is granted through patriarchal inheritance, Stella succeeded in persuading the local chief to allocate 29 acres of land to 30 women in the district.

Access to land for these women is a significant breakthrough bringing positive changes to their lives,” Ambassador Sullivan noted.

She expressed optimism that Ms. Saaka’s story would encourage other Ghanaian women and girls to craft their own journey to make a difference.

Ms. Saaka, who is a teacher by profession, said she had had to press on for the rights of women in her district despite facing stiff opposition.

“Any time I go to the office to demand something for women they call me names but I tell them, I come in peace but I mean business,” she averred.

Ms. Saaka dedicated her award to WAPs and her community.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri