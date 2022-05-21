STEM Education; The Way to Develop Ghana Faster — President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo in a pose with the winners

President Nana Dankwa Akufo-Addo has admonished Junior High School (JHS) students to pursue Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) related Courses to develop the skill sets and problem-solving abilities to help in Ghana’s development drive.

President Akufo-Addo said STEM education which developed student’s cognitive abilities and aided quality problem-solving skills, had largely accounted for the successes of the developed countries.

President Akufo-Addo who addressed award winners of the 2021 “Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Junior Graphic Essay Competition” at the Presidency last Friday said, job growth, employment rates, wages and exports were all higher in STEM-based economies.

Speaking to the awardees and management of Graphic Communications Group, organisers of the competition, President Akufo-Addo said Ghana’s economic development and stability were dependent on its ability to invent and develop new products.

That, the President indicated, had informed government’s policy direction towards increasing STEM education as against the Humanities to 60-40 percent in the next ten (10) years.

President Akufo-Addo said the world’s economy in this dispensation, was largely driven by science and technology, and entreated Ghanaian students to “think seriously about this (STEM).”

He said countries that were succeeding in today’s world, were those that had emphasised on teaching and learning of science and technology, adding “We cannot afford to be left behind either by our fellow Africans, or by any other people of the world.”

Global turbulence

The entire globe, including Ghana’s, according President Akufo-Addo, was going through major economic, social and geo-political challenges. However, he expressed confidence that Ghana and the rest of the world would recover from the turbulences soonest.

The Managing Director of Graphic Communications Group, Ato Afful assured the prize winner to embark on an all-expense paid trip to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Mr Afful thanked the President for his immense inspiration and support to the Junior Graphic Essay Competition project.”

Award winners

The awardees who received their award prizes were Evangelyn Ukoma Awa, Kelvin Appiah Ampretwumn, Christopher Gafah Boateng, Prince Asare Duodo, Nadjat Abidina Issaka and Micah Ntim.

The rest were Lordina Achiamaa Abebrese, Prince Owusu Abebrese, Rachael Hammon-Laast, Bernard Baah-Banful and Nana Ama Nimakoa Boampong.

The overall winner of the 2021 Junior Graphic Essay Competition, Evangelyn Ukoma Awa, presented to President Akufo-Addo a framed copy of his essay.