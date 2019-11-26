Stena Unicon Supports Schools

The computer laboratory

Stena Unicon Services Ghana Limited has presented 40 computers and their accessories to Nkontompo AME JHS in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis to enhance the teaching of Information, Communication Technology (ICT) in the basic school.

Stena Unicon Services is a joint venture (JV) between Stena Drilling (Holdings) Limited, in United Kingdom and Unicon Western Engineering Services Limited, a Ghanaian owned Company.

The former computer laboratory of the school was not fit for purpose and required extensive repairs which Stena Unicon duly completed.

Rejoice Akorfa Crankson, Unicon HR Manager and Stena Drilling Base Manager, Glynn Dubber, assisted the Western Regional Manager of Ghana Petroleum Commission, Mr. Alfred Ayah to inaugurate the new facility.

Also, in attendance wad the Local Content Manager, Ghana Petroleum Commission Mr. Kwadwo Asare Kyei.

The oil and gas service provider has also presented an 8-seater toilet facility to the pupils of Whindo-Asakae Junior High School in the Effia-Kwesimitsim municipality. The Municipal Chief Executive of the Effia- Kwesimintim Municipal Assembly, Honourable Kojo Acquah opened the new facility.

Mrs Crankson pointed out that Stena Unicon Services was committed to giving back to society in practical ways that would have real impact on communities.

She added that as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, the company would continue to assist deprived schools with the requisite amenities.

She pointed out Stena Unicon also agreed to provide Internet services to the computer laboratory for one year.

Mr. Alfred Ayah- Western Regional Manager of Petroleum Commission praised Stena Unicon for the initiative and admonished the teachers to ensure that the computers were used for the purposes for which they were donated.

Mr. John Adjei, the Headmaster of Whindo-Asakae JHS expressed his profound appreciation to the company for providing the school with the ultra-modern toilet facility.

He promised to ensure that the facility was taken good care of.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi