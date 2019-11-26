Spain-Ghana Chamber Meets Foreign Investors

Ben Anane Nsiah addressing European delegation from Spain



The Spain-Ghana Chamber of Commerce (SGCC), a private association with its aim to promote and increase bilateral relationships between Spain and Ghana, has hosted some investors from Spain.

The meeting with the investors on Monday, November 25, 2019, at the Kempinski Hotel, formed part of the Chamber’s efforts to deliver on its mission.

The chamber offers a wide range of services to support companies in both markets.

The visit was to enable the delegation explore business opportunities Ghana has to offer and to also scout for possible chances of expansion.

Ingrid Asensio Ramos, General Secretary of the Chamber who hosted the delegation explained that the meeting was to commemorate the grand forum held in Canary in September which was centered on tourism.

Alicia Rico Perez del Pugar, the Spanish Ambassador to Ghana expressed profound gratitude to the SGCC for presenting the opportunity for foreign investors and some Ghanaian firms to hold talks on promoting businesses not only in Ghana but in the sub-Saharan region.

Ben Anane Nsiah, Director General of product development services of the Ghana tourism authority in his presentation, made the delegation aware of the many tourism sites, business opportunities and laws of conducting businesses in Ghana and some immigration information.

He stressed on the need to strengthen and form partnerships to get some infrastructure ongoing, in order to help the country.

Present at the meeting were Acosta Herrera SL Represented by Daniel Acosta, Gran Canaria SPA & Wellness represented by Carmen, Klingele Embalaje Canarias SA represented by William, Space 1999 Telecom SLU – Smartleaf represented by Obdulia including a representative of the Ghana Investments Promotion Centre.

By Sharon Willis Brown-Acquah