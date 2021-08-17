Stephanie Benson Looks 30s At 54

Stephanie Benson

UK-based Ghanaian singer and performer, Stephenie Benson turned 54 on Monday August 16, 2021 but she doesn’t look her age at all.

She has whipped into a figure that always leaves most people to think she is still in her early 30s.

It however still remains a secret how she is able to maintain being ageless.

On Monday she showed off her curves in a body-hugging black dress in photos she shared to celebrate her birthday.

“Dear Lord, I know I’m not perfect.

I lie to myself that I’m full of conviction. AMEN

I’m trying hard to be your Angel, Your Shining Star, I know that I’m able to. AMEN

If I listen I will hear your direction, I ask to be under your protection. AMEN

I know your love is unconditional.

I know I’ve got to be your Miracle. I LOVE YOU. Thank you for allowing me another BIRTHDAY.

Hi everyone, it’s my Birthday.”

Stephenie is one of the country great performers who collaborated with several international stars including Stevie Wonder.

Back in Ghana, Benson has released a number of albums, including Different Kind of Heaven, What are you doing with your life and Friendin 2015, as well as Dear Lord and I am worth it in 2016.

Stephanie Benson is a Breast Cancer survivor, according to earlier reports and has dedicated her time to help women going through the disease.

By Francis Addo