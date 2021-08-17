Van Vicker Condemns Anglican Priest For Kissing Students

Van Vicker

Actor Van Vicker says it is disgusting, the decision by a priest of the Anglican Communion to ‘ kiss’ a number of female students.

The priest, identified as Rev. Obeng Larbi, was captured on video kissing three female students of the St. Monica’s College of Education in the Asante-Manpong Diocese.

Van Vicker has condemned the act and wondered why a grown up man of God would do such a thing.

“I can not comprehend this; an Anglican Rev. Father kissing students in front of a congregation. I wonder what the message was to warrant the kiss. The third student was distressing but he forcefully proceeded. Repulsive in my opinion,” Van wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

The Anglican father -students kissing saga has been condemned by Ghanaians. A lot of people since Monday shared videos of the incident and registered their displeasure.

Just last week Van Vicker expressed shock over how a Man of God Kofi Oduro was screaming “Pu**y” on the podium in church.

According to him, it was unethical for the pastor of Alabaster Ministries, to use the word “pu**y” to describe a woman’s private part while preaching on a public platform.

Surprisingly, another man of God has taken it a step further by kissing on the podium and Van says it is repulsive in his opinion.

By Francis Addo