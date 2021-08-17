‘Sexy’ Anglican Priest Sacked

The Anglican Church has sacked its priest who was filmed kissing students of the St. Monica’s College of Education in Asante Mampong in the Ashanti Region.

The priest has been identified as Father Balthazar Obeng.

The decision as gathered was taken after a crunch meeting convened by school authorities in Asante Mampong over a kissing incident that went viral on Monday, amid calls from the public and civil society organizations for the Chaplain’s head.

The school has withdrawn all duties assigned to the Priest, as he ceases to be the Chaplain and lawyer of the school until further notice.

In the footage, which went viral, the priest, Father Balthazar Obeng, is seen kissing three female students before a cheering congregation.

However, the third lady seemed unwilling but eventually gave in to the deed.

The Anglican Church of Ghana has already expressed its dissatisfaction about the matter and has initiated internal investigations.

The church in a statement indicated that “the said Priest will be dealt with by the norms and values of the Anglican Communion where morality is extremely revered in the Church.”

An Education think tank, Africa Education Watch, has also demanded that the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) investigates the matter and apply sanctions where necessary.

The Acting Principal of the school, Dr Okyere Korankye disclosed that the affected students are being supported by the school’s counselling unit.

BY Daniel Bampoe